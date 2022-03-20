Mayiladuthurai Collectorate construction work apace

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu inspects progress of work

Construction of a new Collectorate for Mayiladuthurai district was fast apace and the progress of the work and quality of construction would be continuously monitored, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu said in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

Construction of the Collectorate and other office buildings has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹114.48 crore near Mannampandal panchayat palpannai. The work is scheduled to be completed in 18 months, Mr.Velu told reporters after inspecting the work with Collector R. Lalitha and other officials.

“In the delta region, works could be affected due to the loose soil and during monsoon. However, efforts were being made to expedite the construction work and monitor the quality of construction. I have requested the Collector to report on the progress of the work on a weekly basis,” Mr. Velu said.

The Collectorate master complex would come up on an area of 21.17 acres. The Collector’s Office would have ground plus seven floors. Presently foundation works are under way. Mr.Velu said the front elevation and design was finalised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who laid the foundation stone for the project in January.

Road upgradation

The Highways Department has called for tenders for upgrading the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur highway under the Chennai-Kanniyakumar Industrial Corridor Project, Mr.Velu said. Bids were being invited for carrying out the work on two separate stretches of the road, at an estimated cost of about ₹105 crore and ₹104 crore, respectively. Land acquisition haD been completed in six villages, he added.

Later, while inspecting the progress of upgradation of the road surface and widening of stretches with curves on the Tiruvarur-Kudavasal-Kumbakonam Road at Arasavanankadu in Tiruvarur district, Mr.Velu said seven bypass roads would come up soon in the district.

Bypass roads are to be constructed at Thiruthuraipoondi (Stage-1 and 2), Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Valangaiman, Koothanallur and Nannilam. Work on construction of the bypass road on Velankanni-Thiruthuraipoondi and Thiruthuraipoodi-Mayildathurai stretches is set to begin shortly with the allocation of ₹22.46 crore. Work on construction of the other six bypass roads would begin soon.

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan and other officials accompanied the Minister.