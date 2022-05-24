Mayiladuthurai administration recommends direct sowing of paddy

Mayiladuthurai district administration has advised farmers to follow direct sowing method for raising paddy crop for Kuruvai season, in view of the release of water from Mettur Dam on Tuesday.

There were several advantages in direct sowing of paddy. As against the utilisation of 40 to 50 kg of paddy seeds per acre under conventional method, the requirement was only 10 to 12 kg under direct sowing method, District Collector R. Lalitha said, advising farmers to use seed drill machine for the purpose. The productivity was also high, and it would be easier to fertilise the crops and undertake deweeding. Also, the harvest could be undertaken 15 days in advance, and the expenditure incurred towards transplantation could be saved substantially, she said.

Farmers could utilise the machinery at the Agricultural Extension Centres for direct sowing of paddy using Aduthurai 43, Aduthurai 45, Ko-51, and Aduthurai 53 paddy varieties. Availability of Ambai 16 and Aduthurai 36 varieties has also been ensured at the extension centres and private outlets.

Paddy seed varieties were being supplied at 50 percent subsidy at the agricultural extension centres under National Food Security Scheme and Vidhai Grama Thittam. So far, 904 metric tonnes of paddy seeds have been supplied to farmers through private agencies and 120 tonnes through agricultural extension centres.

Stocks of 232 metric tonnes were available at agricultural extension centres and 625 metric tonnes in private outlets, to ensure fulfilment of the farmers' requirements, the Collector said.

The early release of water will pave way for recharge of ground water in the entire delta region, and will irrigate the tail-end areas comprehensively, she aid.

The desilting of canals has been completed since the activities were initiated in advance. There was scope to cultivate pulses in large quantities, the Collector said.

A total of 49 desilting works were undertaken and 84 percent completion has been recorded. Works have been completed in canals to a cumulative length of 724.9 km out of the planned extent of 859.75 km. The remaining works to the length of 134.29 km will be completed by May 29, the Collector said.