Marigold growers left in lurch

Sourcing of marigold flowers from other districts by traders at Kumbakonam market has dealt a blow to the local producers.

In view of the heavy rain in Kumbakonam belt this season, farmers who used to raise marigold flowers in late October and early November in their fields, took up cultivation a bit late this year.

Flower market traders looked for other options and signed contract with marigold cultivators in Hosur, Denkanikottai, Salem, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts to meet the demand during Karthigai-Margazhi season. Thus around 30 tonnes of marigold flowers were delivered to the market every day.

Meanwhile, local cultivators have started harvesting flowers from last week of December and when they brought their produce to the market it was not received well by the traders. Because, they had signed contract with the other district producers.

So, local producers were forced to dispose off their flowers at throwaway price as the traders did not want to pile up their stock even though the sale of this flower used to fetch high rate in view of the festive season.

Flower traders justified their position by pointing out that stocking this flower beyond two days would not be remunerative as such stocks would have to be dumped in garbage bins only.