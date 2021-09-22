Manpower in highway patrol units augmented

The Tiruchi Rural Police authorities have augmented manpower strength in the 11 highway patrol units deployed on different stretches on the national and state highways. In addition to the existing two police personnel including the driver of the patrol vehicle, two more police constables have been posted to each of the patrol units now.

The move was put in place after the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Pa. Moorthy reviewed the functioning of the highway patrol units recently. The authorities have equipped the highway patrol units with necessary equipment including those required for personal safety of the police personnel deployed in the vehicles such as reflective jacket and reflective baton.

Extra strength has been provided to check vehicles, attend to emergencies and deal with crimes such as highway robberies. A field-level police officer from the respective jurisdictional police station would join the highway patrol unit while conducting vehicle checks. The units have been told to ensure that no vehicle was stationed on the roadside on the highways especially during night hours except at the permitted locations to prevent accidents and make sure hassle free movement of vehicles.

The move comes amid recurring instances of accidents. The police have identified 20 hotspots on different stretches. Some of the ‘hotspots’ identified includes Irungalur near Samayapuram on the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway; Nagamangalam along the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway; Nochimedu near Manapparai along the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway; Mela Valadi and Mandurai along the Tiruchi - Chidambaram national highway; near Bharathidasan University along the Tiruchi- Pudukottai national highway and Vannankoil near Ramji Nagar along the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway.

These hotspots are those where five or more accidents have been reported in the last three years in each one of them. Every patrol unit has been entrusted with the task of covering the hotspots. The number of fatal accident cases reported from January to August this year was 188.

The Tiruchi Rural Police have created a separate Whatsapp group of highway patrol units in which the police personnel attached to the units would share their locations while discharging their duty. This was yet another platform to monitor the location of the patrol vehicles apart from the GPS device fitted in each vehicle. The 11 highway patrol units cover the stretches from Kollidam to Chokkalingapuram; Ramji Nagar to Maravanur; Maravanur to Vaiyampatti; Manikandam to Kovilpatti; Kovilpatti to Puzhuthipatti; Kattur to Pudhukudi; Kudamurutti to Pettavaithalai; Kollidam Tollgate to Kallagam; Kollidam Tollgate to Musiri; Musiri to M.N. Patti and Nochiyam to Mangapatti.