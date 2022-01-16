Tiruchirapalli

Man suspected to be mentally ill booked for trespassing into Naval Detachment

A man aged about 40 years was booked by the Nagapattinam Town police for reportedly trespassing into the premises of the Naval Detachment, Nagapattinam, early on Sunday morning.

After prolonged questioning by the local police, investigators suspected the person, identified as Abishek Shukla of Uttar Pradesh, to be suffering from mental illness. Q-Branch police sources said the suspect would most likely be admitted to a mental treatment facility, after formal registration of First Information Report.


