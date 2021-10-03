Man, son electrocuted

A bus conductor of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and his son were electrocuted at Agarapettai village in neighbouring Thanjavur district in the early hours of Sunday. Police gave the names of the deceased as Duraikannan, 50, and his son Premkumar, 22.

Police sources said that the overhead electric wire connected to the house of Duraikannan got snapped apparently due to a strong wind followed by rain on late Saturday leading to disruption of power. Duraikannan, who came out of his house in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly touched the snapped live wire and suffered electric shock. Duraikannan’s son who came to the rescue of his father also suffered shock. Both died on the spot. The Thogur police are investigating.