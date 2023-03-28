HamberMenu
Man shot dead with a country gun in Perambalur district

March 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was allegedly shot dead with a country gun at Nariyodai Colony in Mangalamedu police station limits in Perambalur on Monday.

Police identified the victim as A. Ajith of Nariyodai Colony and the accused as S. Rajini, 45, of Nariyodai colony. Both belong ed to the Narikuravar community.

Police sources said Rajini allegedly had an extramarital affair and the locals came to know of it. Suspecting that Ajith might have informed them, Rajini reportedly questioned him leading to a verbal duel. In a fit of rage, Rajini allegedly shot dead Ajith using a country gun and surrendered before the Perambalur police.  Mangalamedu police have registered a case of murder.

