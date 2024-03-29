GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to life imprisonment in POCSO case

March 29, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for the exclusive trail of Pocso Act Cases here on Friday for raping a minor girl.

The accused M. Kannan was charged with raping a 16-year-old girl and arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police Station in 2020.

The Court, which heard the case, held the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹20,000 on him. The court also directed the state government to grant a relief of ₹5,00,000 to the affected girl.

