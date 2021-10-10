Tiruchirapalli

Man kills children, bid to end life fails

A 30-year-old man of Adhanur near Kazhukur reportedly attempted to end his life after killing his two children.

Murugesan allegedly pushed Rudrakshana, 5, his daughter, and Sri Krishna, 3, his son, into a well on Saturday night following a quarrel with his wife Priya, 26, alias Palaniammal, police sources said.

He also subsequently jumped into the well in a bid to end his life. While his children died, he survived due to depleted water level. He spent the whole night in the well.

The incident came to light only after the owner of the well visited his farm on Sunday. Murugesan was admitted to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai with minor injuries.Thogamalai police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


