Tiruchirapalli

Man jumps to death from temple tower

TIRUVARUR

Jayabal, 40, of Mudaliyar Street, Tiruvarur, ended his life by jumping from Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple tower on Monday.

According to police, the deceased climbed up the north tower of the temple and while he jumped from the tower, he fell over the overhead power line passing along the temple compound wall. He died on the spot.

The Tiruvarur Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

