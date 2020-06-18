Man from Dindigul dies at Tiruchi GH

A 63-year-old man who hailed from Dindigul district died of complications due to COVID-19 early on Thursday morning.
The man was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on June 15 when he experienced difficulty in breathing, sources at the hospital said.
The man had been suffering from co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said. He had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and was immediately admitted to the COVID-19 ward. A test was carried out and the result returned positive.
On Wednesday, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where a team of doctors fought to resuscitate him but he died at around 2 a.m. early Thursday morning.
District Collector S. Sivarasu said that the man hails from a border town between Tiruchi and Dindigul in Natham block. He had been brought to MGMGH as it was the closest COVID-19 hospital. The patient’s family was informed. “We also informed the Collector and the health officials in Dindigul district,” he said.
The family members and office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam received the man’s body on Thursday and buried him at a burial ground in Palakkarai. “The man’s son and son-in-law were able to witness the burial,” Abdul Raheem, a member of TMMK said.
