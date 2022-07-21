Tiruchirapalli

Man ends life after killing daughter

A 46-year-old school teacher ended his life after administering poison to his wife and 16-year-old daughter at Amaravathi Nagar here on Wednesday

M. Mohamed Fareed, 46, was working as a teacher in a Government aided school in the city. As all three fell sick, his relatives rushed them to a private hospital. Fareed and his daughter died on the way to the hospital, while his wife was said to be in a critical condition. Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 9:31:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-ends-life-after-killing-daughter/article65667263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY