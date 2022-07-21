Man ends life after killing daughter
A 46-year-old school teacher ended his life after administering poison to his wife and 16-year-old daughter at Amaravathi Nagar here on Wednesday
M. Mohamed Fareed, 46, was working as a teacher in a Government aided school in the city. As all three fell sick, his relatives rushed them to a private hospital. Fareed and his daughter died on the way to the hospital, while his wife was said to be in a critical condition. Police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
