Man ends life after killing daughter

A 46-year-old school teacher ended his life after administering poison to his wife and 16-year-old daughter at Amaravathi Nagar here on Wednesday

M. Mohamed Fareed, 46, was working as a teacher in a Government aided school in the city. As all three fell sick, his relatives rushed them to a private hospital. Fareed and his daughter died on the way to the hospital, while his wife was said to be in a critical condition. Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.