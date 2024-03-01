GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies in fisticuff with sibling over cow grazing his farmland in Perambalur district

The two had a fight over a cow grazing the farmland belonging to one of them at Pandagapaadi in Perambalur district

March 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fisticuff between two siblings resulted in the death of one of them at Pandagapaadi village in V. Kalathur police station limits in Perambalur district on Friday. The deceased was identified as D. Kaliyamurthy, 60, of Pandagapaadi village. His elder brother D. Ramaiah, 65, who was injured in the fight, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur. 

The police said a quarrel broke out between the two brothers after a cow belonging to Ramaiah reportedly grazed the farmland of Kaliyamurthy. The V. Kalathur police have registered a case of murder against Ramaiah. 

