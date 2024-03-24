GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in Karaikal for posing as French national

March 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested here on Saturday for posing as French national after forging records of a dead man.

S. Vadivelan, 46, of Moideen Palli Street, Karaikal, had developed friendship with the family of Savarinathan Victor, a French national who died 15 years ago. Vadivelan gathered information about the family and created records in the name of Victor. He forged the recods and obtained identity documents such as Aadhaar, ration card, PAN, trade licence certificate, French passport, and Oversees Citizen of India card posing as Victor with Vadivelan is his alias name and started enjoying perks of a French national.

Recently in an issue related to land dispute, Vadivelan’s documents were checked by the special police here who found his identity to be fake. Following this, the Town Police registered a case and arrested him. The police have informed the French authorities about it.

Related Topics

Karaikal / Tiruchi / Puducherry / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.