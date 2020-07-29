‘Maintain records of medicine sale’

KARUR

Collector T. Anbalagan has directed all 318 pharmacies in the district to maintain records of sale of medicine and drugs for treating fever, cold and cough.

He said the pharmacists should note down details of customers including mobile number while selling medicine.

The Health Inspectors of Karur and Kulithalai municipalities and the respective Block Development Officers should carry out periodic checks at pharmacies whether they were properly following the direction. They should send a report daily through their heads to him so as to take COVID-19 preventive steps, he said.