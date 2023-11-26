‘Maha Deepam’ lit atop Rockfort temple in Tiruchi

November 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

“Maha Deepam” was lit atop the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple at Tiruchi on Sunday on the occasion of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The holy lamp was lit in the evening on a copper cauldron placed atop the nearly 40-foot tower installed close to the Uchi Pillaiyar shrine atop the hillock. The holy event was watched by a good number of devotees.

“Deeparadhanai” was performed for the processial deities of Arulmigu Sevvanthi Vinayagar, Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy and Goddess Mattuvar Kuzhalammai after which the Maha Deepam was lit.

About 300 metres of cotton cloth was used for making the wick and a mix of 700 litres of illupai oil, gingely oil and ghee were used to light the holy lamp, said temple authorities. Special arrangements were made by the temple authorities in connection with the Karthigai Deepam.