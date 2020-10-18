Looking at issues involved in pilot initiative: CoP

Exclusive lanes for two-wheelers on Bharathidasan Salai have not brought lane discipline

The city police move to introduce exclusive lanes for two-wheelers as a pilot initiative on Bharathidasan Salai in Tiruchi does not seem to have brought about the much needed lane discipline among motorists despite the best efforts of the traffic police.

City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, who took charge in July, had outlined a plan in August to introduce exclusive lanes for two- wheelers in some of the arterial roads in the city in an attempt to curb accidents and to bring about lane discipline.

In a city notorious for lax traffic discipline and enforcement, the move was considered a welcome initiative by many.

Subsequently, police identified four arterial road stretches — Bharathidasan Salai (between Head Post Office to MGR statue), Head Post Office to Tiruchi railway junction, MGR statue to Uzhavar Sandhai, and MGR statue to Periyamilaguparai via District Collectorate — for creating to exclusive two wheeler lanes.

As a pilot initiative, markings for the two-wheelers lanes were made on both sides of Bharathidasan Salai and the traffic police started asking two-wheeler riders to ride within the lane.

After some initial enthusiasm, several two-wheeler riders could be seen riding outside the lane, which, some feel, were too narrow for the heavy two wheeler traffic in the city.

Some others complained about vehicles being parked in front of commercial establishments on the road, occupying the lane space.

“It is a bit difficult when all two-wheelers are moving on the narrow lane. We need to have some more space. Besides, no vehicle should be allowed to be parked on the lane,” said Vignesh, a young engineering graduate.

“It is a good initiative, but apparently there is lack of cooperation from motorists,” observed M. Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumers and Service Organisations and member of the District Road Safety Council.

Besides, the lanes were not adequate for two-wheeler population, which was the highest in the city. The city does not have wide enough roads for such exclusive lanes for two wheelers, he said pointing out that Bharathidasan Salai was one of the widest in the city and even here it was difficult to implement the concept.

Mr. Sekaran suggested that the city police could instead try and introduce bicycle lanes.

“Even I would like to ride a cycle, but am not sure of safety. If there were bicycle lanes, more people will take to them,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Loganathan did not agree with suggestions that the pilot initiative had not gone down well with the people.

“About 80-90% of motorists are using the lanes. We have also deployed police personnel to prevent parking on the lanes. The move will at least help reinforce the norm that two-wheelers should ride on the left side of the road, which will help reduce accidents,” the city police Commissioner contended.

He said the police were studying the issues involved in the pilot initiative and the inputs received from various quarters.

“We are looking at how best to adopt them and take it forward in other parts of the city,” Mr. Loganathan said.