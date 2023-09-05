HamberMenu
Local holiday for Nagapattinam district on September 8

September 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Nagapattinam district on September 8 in view of the concelebrated feast mass (on the occasion of the Birthday of Blessed Mother) of the annual festival of the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni.

All government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday. The District Treasury and sub treasuries will function with limited employees. To compensate for the local holiday, September 23, Saturday, will be a working day in the district, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese in a press release.

