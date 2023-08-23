Live screening of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing in Tiruchi

August 23, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in Tiruchi live-streamed the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 moon mission for the public and space enthusiasts on Wednesday.

The mission has captivated public attention since its launch on July 14 in front of several cheering spectators. The moon lander was set for touchdown in the South Pole region of the moon at 6.04 p.m.

Around eight special shows to share information about the science and history of the spacecraft and India’s lunar missions were organised for school students on Wednesday morning, and the live streaming of the milestone event was organised in the evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Over 400 students from various schools and the public who visited the planetarium had an opportunity to experience the thrill with fellow space enthusiasts. The mission will not only write a new chapter in India’s space programme and history, but it will also inspire children to take up science, physics and astronomy as their area of pursuit,” R. Ahilan, project director, Anna Science Centre — Planetarium, told The Hindu.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, making it only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of the Earth’s only natural satellite.