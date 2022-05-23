Limited period weekend special service likely

The Southern Railway is likely to operate a limited period weekend special passenger train service through the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge line from next month.

Official sources said there was a proposal to operate the limited period weekend specials from Ernakulam to Vailankanni through the newly laid BG section. The first service from Ernakulam was likely to be operated on June 4 and the last on August 6. In the return direction, the first service would leave Vailankanni on June 5 and the last on August 7.

As per the proposal, the special train would leave Ernakulam at 12-35 p.m. on every Saturday and reach Vailankanni by 5-50 a.m. on Sunday. In the return direction, the train would leave Vailankanni at 6-30 p.m. on every Sunday and reach the destination by noon on Monday, sources said.