Life term for two for sexually assaulting girl in Pudukottai

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 09:32 IST

Aranthangi All Women Police registered a case against the two men under the POCSO Act on the basis of a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother.

The Mahila Court in Pudukottai on Tuesday, May 23, 2022 convicted and sentenced S. Parthiban, 35, and G. Venkatesan, 24, to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Aranthangi sub division in the district in 2021. The court slapped a fine of ₹70,000 each on them. Aranthangi All Women Police registered a case against the two men under the POCSO Act on the basis of a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother. The court ordered that ₹4 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim. Following the sentence, Parthiban and Venkatesan were lodged in Central Prison, Tiruchi, a press release said.



