Life term for four

The District Sessions Court has sentenced four persons, Rukun Batcha (58) of Koradacheri, his sons Mansoor Ali Khan (32) and Marjid Ali Khan (31) and Haji Mohammed (43) of Arppavur, to undergo life imprisonment in a double murder case reported at Koradacheri Police Station limits on May 12, 2013.

According to police, the culprits entered into an altercation with the victims, Madhan (22) and Sridharraja (19) of PMH Colony in Koradacheri Police Station limit, over hiring of a motorcycle and attacked them. Subsequently, the two men succumbed to their injuries .

Koradacheri police registered a case and arrested the culprits who later came out on bail. After hearing the case, the District Sessions Court awarded life sentence with a fine of ₹.6,000 each to Haji Mohammed, Rukun Batcha and Marjid Ali Khan and double life sentence with fine of ₹11,000 to Mansoor Ali Khan, police said.