Life in Delta districts comes to a grinding halt

Though the curfew began at 7 a.m., the residents preferred to stay indoors right from dawn itself. Except for a few milk vendors, doctors and para medical staff members, people had confined to their homes. Out of about 10 lakh population in Tiruchi city, none of them, except those on essential services and emergency calls, came out on streets.

Roads and streets wore a deserted look with the shops and business houses downed their shutters. N.S.B Road, Big Bazaar, Chinnakadai Street, Nandi Koil Street, Singarathope and West Boulevard Road, which are considered as the business hub of the city, locked down completely.

The city had seen many bandhs in the past. Some of them were State sponsored. Even during the State sponsored bandhs some traders and petty shops managed to transact their business usual by defying the calls. But, the Sunday lockdown was said to be unprecedented in the history with the people of all walks of life including traders, businessmen, industrialists, engineers, workers and others remained indoors all through the day. Schools, colleges, markets, farmers’ markets and government offices remained closed.

However, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies were kept open. Some of the petrol bunks functioned with a few staff members.

Only a bare minimum of vehicles mainly ambulances were seen on the roads. All buses, lorries, trucks, cars, autorickshaws remained off the roads. While all State owned buses were parked in the respective bus depots, the private buses were parked in their sheds.

The Central Bus Stand, which is usually busy with the operation of long and short distance buses round the clock, looked empty. Not even a single vehicle was seen in it. Similar was the scenario in Chathiram Bus Stand. The Tiruchi Railway Junction too wore a deserted look with the train services were suspended all through the day.

Thanjavur

Public stayed put at their respective homes all through the day. The roads be it village roads, state highways and national highways wore a deserted look.

Except those on emergency duty, none came out on streets with shops, business establishments, schools, colleges, temples remained closed. In Thanjavur town, five autorickshaws and a load auto were seized by the transport department for violating the “curfew call” and plying without proper documents.

Karur

The textile town of Karur was locked down completely on Sunday. All textile manufacturing units, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) monofilament based industries, bus body building units, blue metal units, cement manufacturing units were closed.

Buses - government and private - freight carriers, tourist cars, vans and autorickshaws were all off the roads.

Shops and business establishments were completely shut in Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts barring pharmacies and fuel outlets. However, customers presence at the fuel outlets were almost nil as many of them had filled it a day earlier knowing about the ‘Janata Curfew’.

As operation of trains services were also suspended as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, important railway stations also wore deserted look in the delta region. Police sources said the curfew was total in the central region.