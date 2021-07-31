Leopard attacks youth who attempted to take selfie

TIRUCHI

Two persons were injured after being attacked by a leopard at Angiyam near Uppilliyapuram along Tiruchi-Namakkal border on Saturday.

According to sources, a few residents had ventured into the neighbouring forest apparently on inputs that a leopard was sighted. They were said to have spotted a leopard near a cave at Koneripatti hillock. Enthused over the sighting, Hari Baskaran (20) of Angiyam tried to take a selfie with the leopard in the background. But the animal had suddenly pounced on him.

On sighting the attack, Duraisamy (60), a farmer rushed to the rescue of the youth. But, the leopard also attacked him and subsequently disappeared in the hillock.

The injured were admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Thathaiyengarpettai and later referred to the Government Hospital in Namakkal.

On information, the forest officials led by D. Sujatha, District Forest Officer, and Anand Kumar, District Forest Officer, Engineering Division, rushed to the spot and began steps to trap the animal.

S. Ramasubramanian, Chief Conservator of Forests-In-Charge, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the pug marks had confirmed the presence of a leopard. Camera trap had been laid at various locations in the hillock. Drones had also been engaged for monitor the movement of the animal. The animal could have been ventured out from the Kolli Hills or Pachamalai, a small range of mountains in the Eastern Ghats.

An alert has been sounded along the villages around Angiyam and people have been asked to exercise caution while venturing out. “Sighting of leopard in the Thuraiyur-Namakkal belt is said to be the first time in the recent memory. We are closely monitoring its movement. Since the Koneripatti hillock offers nothing as feed, the animal is most likely move back to the neighbouring hills,” Mr. Ramasubramanian said.