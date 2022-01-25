Language martyrs remembered

Functionaries and cadre of DMK, AIADMK and other political parties and organisations on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the language martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the struggle against imposition of Hindi in the State.

While the members of various organisations and fora visited the memorials of the language martyrs such as Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam at Anna Nagar in Thennur and paid tributes to them, the DMK and the AIADMK chose to offer tributes to the portraits of the martyrs at their offices due to COVID-19 restrictions.

District secretaries of the DMK (Tiruchi north) N. Thiyagarajan and M. Vairamani (Tiruchi central) were among those who paid tributes to the language martyrs at the office of the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in Thillai Nagar in the city.

AIADMK cadre led by former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan recollected the contribution of the language martyrs in their spirited struggle against the imposition of Hindi. They garlanded the portraits of the martyrs at the AIADMK office at Anna Nagar.