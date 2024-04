April 15, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KARUR

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday inaugurated a new branch at Karambakudi in Pudukottai district. With this, the total number of branches of the bank has gone up to 839. M. Sathya, Chief Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Karambakudi, inaugurated the new branch, a KVB press release said.