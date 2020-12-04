Tiruchirapalli

Kumbabhishekam performed

TIRUCHI

The 'kumbabhishekam' of Arulmigu Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar Temple in Karur was held on Friday by observing the standard operating procedure stipulated by the government.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar participated. A senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department official said due to COVID-19 pandemic period the event was organised by observing the safety protocols. The 'Thiruppani Kuzhu' members provided masks to those who did not possess them while coming to take part in the event.

