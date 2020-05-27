Kudimaramathu works inspected

NAGAPATTINAM

The ‘Kudimaramathu’ works for strengthening of waterbodies undertaken by the Public Works Department in Kollidam, Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi panchayat unions a cost of ₹ 87 lakh were inspected on Wednesday by the Principal Secretary, Backward Classes, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department, B. Chandra Mohan.

Accompanied by Collector Praveen P. Nair and senior PWD officials, the Special Monitoring Officer took stock of the works in progress at Kazhuthai Vaickal in Nallavinayagapuram, Uppanaru in Pudupattinam area, Muvalur, and Vaideeswarankovil.

The 131 Kudimaramathu works being undertaken at a cost of ₹ 87 lakh, and the 80 desilting works carried out at a cost of ₹ 51 crore will be completed before release of water from Mettur dam, Mr. Chandra Mohan said.

On Tuesday, the Collector inspected Kudimaramathu works under way at locations in Tirumarugal Panchayat Union.