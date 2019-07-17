K.Paramathi Police Station celebrates its centenary

The K.Paramathi Police Station in this district marked 100 years of its existence on Wednesday.

Started in 1919, it saw senior police and district officials coming together to mark the occasion by distributing notebooks and school bags to students and organising a medical camp for the locals. Tree saplings were distributed to the public.

Collector T.Anbazhagan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V.Balakrishnan, and Superintendent of Police, Karur, R.Pandiarajan, visited the police station to participate in the centenary celebrations.

Pointing out that it was a unique occasion for the police station, Mr.Anbazhagan observed that the old records were still being preserved in the station and the information registered in those records was still intact. He commended the police authorities for reaching out to the local residents to celebrate the occasion.

Mr.Balakrishnan said every police stations in Tiruchi range would henceforth commemorate its anniversary every year as the ‘police station day.’ Outreach and awareness programmes on reducing crime and improving police-public relationship would be organised on the day.

Pointing out that the K.Paramathi police station was located close to the highway, he called upon people to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate in reducing accidents. Every parent and students should strive to raise awareness on the importance of road safety. People should also cooperate with the police in checking crime, he said.