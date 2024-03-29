GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kidnapped child rescued within three hours

March 29, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a child kidnapping case that happened late on Thursday, the accused was arrested and the child rescued within three hours of filing a police complaint.

According to police, Babu and his wife Gowthami from the Mannargudi area in Tiruvarur district had visited the Samayapuram Muthumariamman Temple on Thursday with their two sons and daughter.

Ms. Gowthami left her children in the temple’s mudi mandapam and went to take a bath. When she returned, her 2-year-old daughter was missing from the spot. After searching everywhere the family filed a case with the Samayapuram police.

After sifting through the CCTV footages in the temple, the police found that an aged woman had taken the child. Later in the night the police spotted the woman, Neelavathi (50), near the Samayapuram tollgate and arrested her. The child was rescued and reunited with the parents.

