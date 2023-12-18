Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express train flagged off from Thanjavur

December 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Rail connectivity to Vijayawada and other important junctions in Andhra Pradesh from Thanjavur has been improved with the inauguration of the weekly Kanniyakumari-Banaras Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express (train number 06367) on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan and Ward 31 Councillor B. Jai Satheesh were present when the train arrived at the station and flagged off its onward journey to Banaras.

According to official sources, this is the third long-distance train to pass through the main line providing a direct link to Andhra Pradesh for the people in the region.

While the Rameswaram-Banaras Weekly Super Fast Express (train number 22535) run by the North-Eastern Railway passes through Thanjavur every Thursday with a stop at Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram and Cuddalore Port before reaching Villupuram, in the return direction (22536) it passes through Thanjavur on Tuesdays.

The Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Weekly Super Fast Express (20895) run by the East Coast Railway passes through Thanjavur every Sunday and in the return direction (20896), it crosses Thanjavur on Saturdays. This train has a stop at Thiruppadiripuliyur instead of Cuddalore Port.

In addition to these two, the people in the region now have one more train to important junctions in Andhra Pradesh in the form of Kanniyakumari-Banaras Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express (06367) run by the Southern Railway via Vijayawada and Varanasi on the main line. The train will probably be made a regular weekly express from January 2024.

MP’s appeal

Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam has drawn the Railway Board’s attention towards the non-operation of Ahmedabad-Tiruchi Special Fare Special Train (09419/20) through the main line as assured by the Wester Railway through a press release issued on December 1.

The Western Railway announced that this service would be operated till January 28 next year. Claiming that the Ahmedabad-Tiruchi service enjoyed a commuter patronage of more than 200% when it was operated for a brief period earlier this year, the MP said this service remained highly useful to passengers travelling to Maharashtra and Gujarat from Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency and demanded the reintroduction of the same.