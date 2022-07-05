Economic crisis in Sri Lanka aggravates worries of kin, well wishers of arrested fishermen

Family members and well-wishers of the 12 fishermen in Karaikal-Mayiladuthurai who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in recent days are a worried lot about the well-being of the detenus, citing the economic turmoil in the island nation.

Hope for prompt action by Sri Lanka, by way of release of the detainees and the confiscated Mechanised boat, however, prevails following the appeal made to the External Affairs Ministry by the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan is likely to call on the families of the arrested fishermen later this week, it is learnt.

"We hope that the intervention by the two Chief Ministers will lead to intended outcome," Mahendran, a representative of Kilinjalmedu hamlet in Karaikal, said.

"We have been given to understand that there is no power supply in Sri Lanka for 18 hours a day. In such an emergency situation, there are concerns if the detainees are being provided with the required extent of food and water," Mr. Mahendran said.

While it is not unusual for fishermen belonging to Vedaranyam and surrounding villages to land in trouble after crossing the IMBL, instances of fishers of Karaikal-Mayiladuthurai getting caught by Sri Lankan Navy is rare.

The last time when Karaikal fishers were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy was three years back when a group had set out on a fibre boat. They were released after intense efforts by the Indian Government.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the fishemen were being advised time and again to desist from getting close to the IMBL.