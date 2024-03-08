GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal police launch ‘Mission Veeramangai’ to train schoolgirls in self-defence

March 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Karaikal police SSP Manish launching ‘Mission Veeramangai’ at Avvayar Government Women’s College in Karaikal on Friday.

Karaikal police SSP Manish launching ‘Mission Veeramangai’ at Avvayar Government Women’s College in Karaikal on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karaikal police have launched ‘’Mission Veeramangai’’ a self-defence training programme for girls studying in Class VI to X at an event held at the Avvaiyar Government Women’s College here to mark Women’s Day celebrations.

This is a pioneering initiative in the Union Territory of Puducherry, said Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police of Karaikal district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Manish said: ‘’The programme was in place and over 1,000 girl students were trained in self-defence. We waited for the International Women’s Day to formally launch it. Through this programme we aim to train girls studying in both government and private schools. This training will be conducted by the Special Women Police.’’

‘’The idea came from policewomen as they highlighted the significance of it and we went ahead with the proposal. We have launched a Women SLOT (Special law and order team) consisting of six policewomen dedicated to prevent crime against women and also promote safety and security of women and create awareness among girl students,’’ he said.

Superintendent of Police Nitin (north) Gavhal and Superintendent of Police (south) A. Subramanian were present.

A short film on “Mission Veeramangai” was launched on the occasion.

