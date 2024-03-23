GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal police arrest bank employee for cheating a woman

March 23, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a private bank was arrested on Friday for an alleged cyber crime fraud in which a 56-year-old woman was tricked and lost ₹15.75 lakh.

M. Rajarajeswari, 56, recently found that ₹15.75 lakh was debited from her bank account and transferred to another account. A case was registered in the town police station here.

On investigation, the police found that Ms. Rajarajeswari had frequently given her mobile phone to Dakshinamurthy, an employee of another bank and a tenant in her house, and asked him to check the balance in her account. Knowing that Ms. Rajarajeshwari had fixed deposits, Dakshinamnurthy had created user ID and password without her knowledge and transferred large sums from her account in three instalments.

The Cyber Crime Cell traced the transactions and the police arrested the accused and recovered ₹15.75 lakh.

Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, appreciated A. Subramanian, Superintendent of Police (South), I. Praveenkumar, Inspector Cyber Crime Cell and his team, V. Purushothaman of Karaikal Town Police station for cracking the case and arresting the accused promptly.

