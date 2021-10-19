Karaikal municipality seizes wandering cattle

Days after announcing that wandering cattle would be confiscated, Karaikal Municipality began cracking its whip on owners of the animals for causing disturbance to public on Tuesday.

The warning was made to the effect that the owners of cattle, goats, horses and pigs would be subjected to legal action if they did not keep them under confinement.

The local body shifted the wandering cattle from Kamaraj Road, PK Road and Market area in vehicles to its sheds and instructed their owners to pay a fine of ₹3,000 per head of cattle along with an apology in writing not to commit the offence again.

The local body warned that repeated offence by the cattle owners would lead to auction of the animals.