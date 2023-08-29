Karaikal administration to focus on educational institutions to create awareness of drug abuse

August 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration has decided to chalk out an action plan under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with a special focus on educational institutions to monitor and initiate measures to control drug abuse and narcotics in the enclave.

With an aim of creating “drug-free India,” the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in August 2020 to identify vulnerable districts based on findings of the Comprehensive National Survey and the inputs provided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and to implement correctional measures.

Karaikal district was one among the 100 districts that were recently identified under the scheme to prevent use of narcotic substances. The district administration recently convened the first stakeholders meeting of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Committee. Collector A. Kulothungan chaired the committee meeting in which Senior Superintendent of Police Manish, and officials from the Police, Social Welfare, Health, School, and Higher Education departments participated.

Under the scheme, an action plan has to be prepared in consultation with various stakeholders. The district will be provided ₹ 10 lakh per year for assessing the extent of drug abuse, implementing preventive measures and treatments, and rehabilitation of addicts, Mr. Kulothungan told The Hindu.

In Karaikal, the committee has planned to focus on educational institutions, particularly schools, to conduct drawing and quiz competitions among students to create awareness on drug abuse. Officials and volunteers will work at the village level to create awareness against the usage of narcotics by conducting street art festivals and dramas, he added.

All the pharmacies in the district should install surveillance cameras and sell drugs only with the prescription of doctors. The police will tighten their grips against those who peddle and sell contraband and they will be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.