Anointment of sandal paste on tombs, the highlight of the 463rd annual Kanthuri festival at Nagore Dargah, took place early on Wednesday.

Earlier, a large number of devotees witnessed the ‘Sandhanakoodu’ procession taken through main roads in the town. The dargah was provided with sandalwood by the government for conversion into paste. The State government has been providing free sandalwood for the festival since 2013.

After smearing on tombs of saints, the sandal paste was distributed to devotees and pilgrims in the early hours. The holy flag was mounted on January 26, and the Peer of the Dargah who began the three day fast on February 3 will proceed to the seashore on Thursday as part of the ceremony.

The dismounting of the holy flag will be carried out at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday night.

