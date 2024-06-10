Kalyanapuram Thirukalyanam festival on June 14

The 83rd “varshika” (annual) Thirukkalyanam of Sri Alarmelmanga Sametha Sri Srinivasaperumal temple at Kalyanapuram near Thiruvaiyaru will be held on June 14.

The “januvasa usthavam” when the decorated processional deity of Sri Srinivasaperumal mounted on a silver ‘garuda vahanam’ is taken around the temple will be held on June 13 evening around 7 p.m. followed by ‘nichyathartham’ at the temple.

On June 14, events such as ‘parathesakolam’, ‘maalai matruthal’ (exchanging of garlands) and others will commence by 10 a.m. and the main event - the celestial wedding — will be performed at around 1 p.m.

The next day, “vishesha thirumanjanam” will be performed at 10.30 a.m. followed by “pushpa pallakku” at 7 p.m.

According to a release from the Kalyanosthava Committee, this year’s Celestial Wedding, usually performed on the ‘shravana nakshatram’ day in the Tamil month of ‘thai’, is being conducted on the ‘uthrapalguni nakshatram’ in the Tamil month of ‘vaikasi’ since the consecration of the temple was held on June 9 this year in which the 46th ‘Jeer’ of Sri Ahobila Mutt, Sri Renganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan participated. The last consecration of this temple was held in 2005.

