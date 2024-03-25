GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSS Law College, Mysuru, bags Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot Competition award

March 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the JSS Law College, Mysuru, secured the first place in the 19th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot Competition organised by the School of Law, SASTRA, deemed to be university, near here on March 24.

According to a university release, the JSS Law College team emerged successful in the closely fought finals against the National Law University, Delhi.

The moot proposition dealt with Section 37(1) of the Income Tax Act related to Employee Stock Option and loan waiver to subsidiary entity along with India-Spain Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement issues. The winning team was presented with a trophy and cash prize of ₹50,000 while the runner-up earned a trophy and cash prize of ₹25,000.

Over 24 leading law schools participated in the tax moot competition. While the best researcher award went to the student of National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, the best speaker award was secured by the student of Jindal Global University, Sonepat, and the best memorials award was bagged by the National Law University, Delhi. Students who won the oratorial competition organised on behalf of the Mumbai-based Nani Palkhivala Memorial Trust were presented with prizes, the release added.

