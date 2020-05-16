It is political rhetoric, says Mutharasan

CPI State secretary R.Mutharasan on Saturday termed the package announced by the Centre to revive the economy as political rhetoric.

Talking to reporters in Kumbakonam, he said the package presented by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman had nothing substantial to address the present crisis. Already, the economy had become sick and was sinking in view of the neo-liberal policies pursued by the Centre.

Further, thousands of migrant workers faced unprecedented hardships due to loss of livelihood and lack of food, money to reach their homes and support to their families.

Accusing the government of ignoring the plight and misery of migrant workers, Mr. Mutharasan said people should not be allowed to feel helpless and live in despair. The CPI would stage protests on May 19 condemning the indifferent attitude of the government towards migrant workers and poor people at more than 3,000 places all over Tamil Nadu.

The party cadre had been asked to stage protests by wearing black stripes and holding placards and black flags in places where lockdown restrictions existed and in front of labour or revenue offices in other places by following norms.