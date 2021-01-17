It is a tough life for waterlogged Bharathi Nagar residents

Residents of Bharathi Nagar in the city are irked by what they termed as delay on the part of the City Corporation to rectify leakage in drainage systems in the locality. Following last week’s rains, the drains in the area have begun to overflow, causing stagnation on the streets.

Residents of Bharathi Nagar, Eighth Cross, located off Vayalur Road, claim that despite several representations to the Tiruchi City Corporation, the authorities have paid no heed. “We have been facing this problem since October when the rainfall began. One night’s downpour is enough to clog the drains; it only means the drainages are not regularly cleaned,” M. Arun, a resident said.

There are small children and elderly residents, who are gravely affected. “The children are unable to leave their residences to play. A few days ago, there was a death in a house at the end of the street. Family members who took part in the funeral had to wade through the drainage water,” Mr. Arun said. Water from the overflowing drains has crept into at least two empty plots on the street, he said.

Another resident, S. Karuppasamy said that the civic body should not cite manpower shortage. “Patchwork on roads was done in many other streets but ours was left out,”, said yet another resident.