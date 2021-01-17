It is a tough life for waterlogged Bharathi Nagar residents

Residents of Bharathi Nagar in the city are irked by what they termed as delay on the part of the City Corporation to rectify leakage in drainage systems in the locality. Following last week’s rains, the drains in the area have begun to overflow, causing stagnation on the streets.
Residents of Bharathi Nagar, Eighth Cross, located off Vayalur Road, claim that despite several representations to the Tiruchi City Corporation, the authorities have paid no heed. “We have been facing this problem since October when the rainfall began. One night’s downpour is enough to clog the drains; it only means the drainages are not regularly cleaned,” M. Arun, a resident said.
There are small children and elderly residents, who are gravely affected. “The children are unable to leave their residences to play. A few days ago, there was a death in a house at the end of the street. Family members who took part in the funeral had to wade through the drainage water,” Mr. Arun said. Water from the overflowing drains has crept into at least two empty plots on the street, he said.
Another resident, S. Karuppasamy said that the civic body should not cite manpower shortage. “Patchwork on roads was done in many other streets but ours was left out,”, said yet another resident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath