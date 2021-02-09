IRCTC to operate Nava Jyothirlinga Yatra during Mahasivarathri

TIRUCHI

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South Zone, will operate a Bharat Darshan special tourist train tour 'Mahasivarathri Nava Jyothirlinga Yatra' from March 8 to 20.

The tour will cover nine Jyothirlingas during Maha Sivarathri namely Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath,Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar, Grishneshwar, Aundha Nagnath, Parli Vaijnath and Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The special tourist train will leave from Tirunelveli via Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Nellore, Vijayawada and Warangal.

The features of this tour are train journey in sleeper class; accommodation in non air-conditioned hall / dharmashalas; road transfers; South Indian vegetarian food; tour escort and security for each coach and protection kit such as sanitiser, mask, face shield and gloves.

The package cost for the 13 days tour is ₹15,350 per person. This exclusive budget tourist train package could be availed by the people residing in the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,a press release from IRCTC, South Zone, Chennai said.

For reservation and details, Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre, Tamil Nadu, could be contacted in the numbers: 82879-31974/ 82879-31977.