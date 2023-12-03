HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi airport nearing completion: Rajaa

Runway extension work will proceed smoothly as adequate compensation will be paid to those from whom land is being acquired and talks were being held in a cordial manner with landowners, says the Minister

December 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa on Sunday said that the construction of the integrated passenger terminal at the Tiruchi international airport was nearing completion.

He told presspersons at the airport that work on the passenger terminal building would be completed by December end. Mr. Rajaa said he along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the new terminal building to ascertain the amenities that would be in place for passengers as well as to review the progress of work.

With connectivity to 10 overseas destinations, the Tiruchi airport was growing rapidly, the Minister said.

Runway extension

To another question, Mr. Rajaa said the runway extension work at Tiruchi airport will proceed smoothly as adequate compensation will be paid to those from whom land had been acquired. Talks were held in a cordial manner with those from whom land was to be acquired, he said.

About the status of the civilian airport at Thanjavur, Mr. Rajaa said he recently met the Defence Secretary in New Delhi and held discussions with him in this regard.  Land had been acquired from the Defence Ministry for this purpose and passenger terminal building and other facilities would be created soon. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.