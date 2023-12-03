Integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi airport nearing completion: Rajaa

December 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa on Sunday said that the construction of the integrated passenger terminal at the Tiruchi international airport was nearing completion.

He told presspersons at the airport that work on the passenger terminal building would be completed by December end. Mr. Rajaa said he along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the new terminal building to ascertain the amenities that would be in place for passengers as well as to review the progress of work.

With connectivity to 10 overseas destinations, the Tiruchi airport was growing rapidly, the Minister said.

Runway extension

To another question, Mr. Rajaa said the runway extension work at Tiruchi airport will proceed smoothly as adequate compensation will be paid to those from whom land had been acquired. Talks were held in a cordial manner with those from whom land was to be acquired, he said.

About the status of the civilian airport at Thanjavur, Mr. Rajaa said he recently met the Defence Secretary in New Delhi and held discussions with him in this regard. Land had been acquired from the Defence Ministry for this purpose and passenger terminal building and other facilities would be created soon.