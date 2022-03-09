Institutions celebrate Women’s Day

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday in a hybrid mode for the benefit of offline and online audience. The chief guests of the event — Shradha Sharma (founder of YourStory), Richa Singh (founder of YourDOST), and Anu Meena (founder of Agrowave) — joined online.

In her address, Ms. Sharma said that every day should be celebrated as Women's Day. "The world will try to mould women in certain ways that fit a few people's narratives; however, it's crucial to be yourself and do what you feel is right," she said.

Ms. Singh encouraged women to stand up for one another and be each other's strengths. "It is okay to ask for support whenever needed; one should not shy away from seeking help, especially for mental health problems," she said.

Ms. Anu Meena urged women to become financially independent. "This is the only way we can enjoy complete equality, do whatever we wish to do in life," she said.

The District Central Library in Tiruchi observed Women’s Day with a host of activities for its Reader’s Circle. An essay-writing competition on the topic ‘The library in my life’ was organised for women members of all ages; following this a discussion on the theme ‘Women and Libraries’ was moderated by Srirangam Suba. The female audience members who participated in the programme share their experiences on how the library had helped them to shape their lives and achieve their goals.

Cash prizes and gifts were given away to winners of the competitions and discussion participants. An exhibition of women-centric books was also held on the sidelines of the celebrations.

The library gifted free memberships to 50 women, with their caution deposits being sponsored by the Readers’ Forum.

The day’s events were inaugurated by chief librarian A.P. Sivakumar, and presided over by V. Govindasamy, president of the Readers’ Forum.