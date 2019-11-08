Inmates of different nationalities in Tiruchi Central Prison fast for second consecutive day

A group of inmates of different nationalities housed in the Special Camp at the Tiruchi Central Prison complex are on a fast for the second day on Friday, demanding the release of those against whom court proceedings have been completed. They are also urging authorities to expedite arrangements for their immediate return to their respective countries

In the morning morning, some of those fasting caused a flutter claiming they had consumed sleeping pills. A doctor examined them later. Five of them were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for examination.

Police sources said 46 inmates, including 22 Sri Lankan Tamils and an equal number of Bangladeshis, are fasting. The camp houses 72 inmates belonging to different countries including 35 Sri Lankan Tamils.

Officials said cases were pending against some, and the proceedings against some others have been completed. Cases against the inmates had been booked in various police stations across the State including under the Foreigners Act and for overstaying.

Steps were being taken as per procedure to deport those against whom cases have been completed. A few Bangladeshis were all set to return back to their country soon, officials said