Injured deer rescued by police in Ariyalur

Timely action by the Ariyalur police has saved a four-month-old spotted deer, apparently injured by being hit by a vehicle, in Palampadi near here.
Two youth had spotted a stray deer battling for life in Palampadi in the early hours on Monday. Moved by its plight, they immediately contacted the control room of the Ariyalur police, who in turn passed on the message to the Ariyalur town police. On receipt of the information, though the nature of call was beyond their functional duty, a police team led by A.M. Senthilmaran, Inspector, swung into action and rushed to the spot. On finding the deer struggling to move, the policemen took it to a private hospital, where an X-ray was taken. It revealed that the animal had an injury on its head.
The policemen subsequently took it to a veterinarian, who treated the wild animal. The deer is currently under the custody of the Forest Ranger of Ariyalur, and is doing well.
Terming the rescue effort a ‘good Samaritan’ initiative, V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, told The Hindu that the policemen concerned and the youths deserved appreciation. The policemen could have passed on the information to the forest officials as it was beyond the purview of the police. However, they did not brush aside the call. They took all possible steps to save the animal, he observed.
