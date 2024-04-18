Industry, traders bodies seek lifting of election model code of conduct in Tamil Nadu after April 19

April 18, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Industry and traders representatives have expressed concern over the “prolonged” enforcement of the election model code of conduct (MCC) even after the first phase of polling as the restriction on carrying cash was adversely affecting their operations

The associations have urged the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the decision and lift the restriction on movement of cash.

“The MCC has been in force for over 20 days in the State and our members have not been able to carry cash to purchase raw materials or to distribute salaries to employees. Industrialists and businessmen have been adversely affected as a major portion of the cash seized belonged to them. They have faced much hardship in getting the money back after producing necessary documents. This has affected business/industrial operations badly,” said P .Rajappa, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA).

The reported statement of CEO Satyabrata Sahoo that the MCC would continue to be in full force till June 4 would bring trading and industrial operations to a standstill, Mr. Rajappa said and appealed to him to lift the MCC after the polling on April 19 in the interest of the public, traders and industrialists.

Terming the continuation of MCC beyond polling on April 19 as ‘needless and condemnable’, A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association, wondered who would distribute cash to voters after the polling day.

“Most traders continue to do cash transactions and have to carry some cash on their person. Even to purchase one sovereign of gold, we need to carry more than ₹50,000 these days. Not everyone is familiar with or can make electronic transactions. We requests the Election Commission to lift the MCC in Tamil Nadu after April 19,” Mr. Thangaraj said and added that the authorities could continue to keep vigil on inter-State borders wherever necessary.

“What is the point in continuing to enforce the MCC after April 19 in Tamil Nadu. Traders are being severely affected. If necessary, the restrictions may continue to be enforced with respect to politicians and political parties,” said V .Sathyanarayanan, secretary of the All Traders Association, Kumbakonam.