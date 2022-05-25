Indirect election adjourned again

:

The indirect election for the post of Chairman of the Puliyur Town Panchayat in the district was adjourned again due to a lack of quorum.

Just three members out of fourteen members were present when the council met here on Wednesday morning to elect the Chairman. A DMK member, Kalarani (CPI) and Vijayakumar (BJP) were among those present. All other 11 DMK members chose to abstain from the meeting. As the meeting did not have quorum, the Presiding Officer adjourned the election.

The resignation of Bhuvaneswari of the DMK from the Chairmanship - she was asked to resign from the post for defying the party direction to support the CPI nominee Kalarani for the chairman post - necessitated the State Election Commission to conduct the indirect election again.