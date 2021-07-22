Indian Gaur falls into open well, dies

A male Indian Gaur, which fell into a dry open well at Muthalagampatti village in Manapparai Forest Range in the district on Tuesday evening, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Acting on information from locals, Forest officials visited the spot to launch an operation to rescue the animal that was alive at that time. However, the rescue operation could not be carried out due poor light.

When the Forest officials returned to the spot on Wednesday, they found that the animal had died. Firefighters were roped in to remove the dead animal from the well with a crane. During the post-mortem conducted at the spot by a veterinarian, the animal was found to have suffered severe internal injuries, said a Forestofficial.

The carcass was later buried nearby.