India Post exhibition ends on Oct. 31

A philatelic exhibition held by India Post at Tiruchi Head Office depicting the hard work and relentless dedication of staff during the pandemic draws to a close on October 31.

The exhibition, open for the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., was initiated as part of National Post Week activities that began with celebration of World Post Day on October 9 and Mails Day on October 15.

The services of four employees who died during the course of the lockdown were hailed by Post Master General of Central Region - Tamil Nadu A. Govindarajan while inaugurating the philatelic exhibition.

Despite hardship, the employees, as servants of Essential Services sector, delivered medicines, medical equipment and test samples even at odd hours and offered doorstep bank services to the public.

During the inaugural, Mr. Govindarajan released a Meghdoot Postcard with COVID-19 theme. Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) of Tiruchi Corporation received the first copy.

A booklet on the services offered by India Post was also released.